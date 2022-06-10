27-year-old Palestinian shot dead, 10 injured in West Bank

A 27-year-old Palestinian was shot dead and 10 people injured on Thursday by Israeli forces in the city of Halhul in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, as a result of a severe injury by Israeli forces in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron.

The Ministry of Health said in a brief statement, that the martyr Abu Ayhour was hit by a bullet that penetrated his stomach, diaphragm, and aorta.

The Israeli forces stormed the town of Halhoul, during which soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and poison gas at citizens and shops.

The Palestinian News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed in large numbers the center of the town of Halhul, closed the main street and prevented the movement of citizens, and raided a money exchange shop and closed it.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Ambulance Society confirmed that its crews dealt with seven injuries in Halhul, including four with live bullets.

#عاجل| وزارة الصحة: "استشهاد الشاب محمود فايز أبو عيهور (27 عامًا) متأثراً بإصابته الحرجة برصاص الاحتلال في حلحول". pic.twitter.com/UxptxFlKYh — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 9, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the crime of executing the young martyr, Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour.

The Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for this crime and called on the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinians, and demanded the International Criminal Court immediately start its investigations into the crimes of the occupation and its settlers.

In a wave of violence that began in late March, 19 people, mostly civilians, were killed in attacks against Israelis carried out by Palestinians, including Israeli Arabs, inside Israel and in the occupied West Bank, during which three of the attackers were killed.

In response to the attacks, the Israeli forces intensified their military operations in the West Bank, where 40 Palestinians, including activists and civilians, were killed, including journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin refugee camp, the stronghold of Palestinian armed factions.

An Israeli special forces officer was killed during an operation in the West Bank.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has recorded the deaths of at least 63 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.