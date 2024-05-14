Bhubaneswar: Nayana James of Kerala competes in the women's long jump event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. James won the event. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000538B) Bhubaneswar: Sawan Barwal (R) of Himachal Pradesh leads as he competes in the men's 5000m run at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. Barwal won the event. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000548B) Bhubaneswar: Ankesh Chaudhary (281) of Himachal Pradesh competes in the men's 800m run at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. Chaudhary won the event. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000549B) Bhubaneswar: Shaili Singh of Uttar Pradesh competes in the women's long jump event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000552B) Bhubaneswar: Shaili Singh of Uttar Pradesh competes in the women's long jump event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000553B) Bhubaneswar: Women's 200m race winner Unnathi Aiyappa of Karnataka (293) and Srabani Nanda (467) of Odisha during the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000559B) Bhubaneswar: Women's 200m race winner Unnathi Aiyappa of Karnataka (L) with Srabani Nanda of Odisha during the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000562B) Bhubaneswar: Women's 200m race winner Unnathi Aiyappa of Karnataka (R) with Srabani Nanda of Odisha during the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)(PTI05_13_2024_000560B)