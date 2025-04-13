27th Poultry India Expo to be held at Hyderabad’s HITEX

Hyderabad: The 27th edition of the Poultry India Expo, a key annual event organized by IPEMA/Poultry India, will be held from November 26 to 28 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

The event will kick off with the popular Knowledge Day on November 25, offering learning sessions for industry professionals and farming communities.

Speaking at the Poultry India (IPEMA) stall at the ongoing Telangana Rythu Mahotsavam 2025 at the Exhibition Grounds, President Uday Singh Bayas and Radhika, Senior Operations Head, invited all stakeholders to participate in the event.

They said the Poultry India Expo remains South Asia’s largest international poultry exhibition, providing a platform to discover the latest technologies, connect with global industry leaders, and understand the changing trends in poultry farming.