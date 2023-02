28 Pakistanis die after migrant ship capsizes off Italy

Islamabad: Of the 59 migrants who died after their overloaded boat capsized in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, 28 were Pakistanis, officials said.

“As of a few minutes ago, the number of confirmed victims was 59,” Vincenzo Voce, mayor of the coastal city of Crotone, told TV channel Sky TG-24.

According to the Pakistani embassy in Rome, besides others, 40 Pakistan were on board the ill-fated boat, Geo News reported.

The mission also said that the bodies of 28 Pakistanis have been fished out of the sea by the rescue officials, however, 12 more citizens are still missing.

The Pakistani officials further said that they are in contact with the Italian authorities, volunteers, and maritime agencies in this regard.

The Embassy added that it is also in touch with the Pakistani community in the Calabria region and providing them with the latest information about the sad incident.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said” “We are closely following the reports about the possible presence of Pakistanis in the vessel that has capsized off the coast of Italy.”

Taking to Twitter, she said that the Pakistani embassy in Rome is in the process of ascertaining facts from the Italian authorities, Geo News reported.

Earlier, the coastguard service said, “43 bodies” had been found along the coast and “80 people recovered alive, including some who managed to reach the shore after the sinking”.

The vessel had set sail from Turkey several days ago with migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and several other countries, and crashed in stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges, the Guardia di Finanza customs police said, Geo News reported.

Cutro’s mayor, Antonio Ceraso, said women and children were among the dead. The exact numbers for how many children had died were not yet available.

His voice cracking up, Ceraso told the SkyTG24 news channel that he had seen “a spectacle that you would never want to see in your life … a gruesome sight … that stays with you for all your life”.

Wreckage from the wooden gulet, a Turkish sailing boat, was strewn across a large stretch of coast.

Curra said the vessel left Izmir in eastern Turkey three or four days ago, adding that survivors had said some 140 to 150 were on board, Geo News reported.