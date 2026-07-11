28 tonnes of PDS rice bound for Maharashtra seized in Naspur

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies officials seized 28 tonnes of rice meant for the public distribution system here on Friday night, July 10.

The rice was being moved from Karimnagar to Maharashtra in a lorry when it was intercepted during checks in Naspur, acting on a tip-off. The rice and the vehicle have been handed over to the department for further action.

Officials have opened an inquiry to identify those behind the smuggling network, including any involvement of fair price shop dealers and departmental staff. They suspect the rice was sourced directly from dealers with the help of beneficiaries under the food security scheme, and was being routed to Maharashtra, where rice commands higher demand.