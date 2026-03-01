281 arrested over the weekend for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As many as 281 offenders were arrested for drunk driving in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate during a special drive over the weekend.

Among those arrested, 224 were two-wheeler drivers, 42 four-wheeler drivers, eight three-wheeler drivers and seven heavy vehicle drivers.

As many as 109 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 51-100, 63 recorded a BAC level of 101-150, 37 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 19 recorded a BAC of 201-3000 and 16 recorded a BAC of above 300.

According to the release, the highest number of cases (118) was reported in the 21–30 age group. This was followed by 99 cases in the 31–40 age group, while 48 cases were recorded among those aged 41–50.

Miyapur Traffic Police registered the highest number of cases at 46.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence that could lead to fatal accidents. Offenders would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.