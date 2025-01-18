285 cases of MCC violations lodged ahead of assembly polls in Delhi

They seized 29,332 litres of liquor and 66.25 kg of drugs, valued at more than Rs 15 crore. More than 1,200 banned injections were also seized.

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered 285 cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) since it came into force after the Delhi assembly polls were announced, an official said on Saturday.

Between January 7-17, 10,764 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, according to a statement.

Police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs, the statement added.

Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, Delhi Police recorded 285 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 172 illegal firearms and 140 cartridges, it said.

Law enforcement agencies seized Rs 2.27 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

