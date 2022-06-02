29-year-old Palestinian man killed in West Bank refugee camp

Ramallah: A Palestinian man was killed on Thursday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Al-Dheisheh refugee camp adjacent to the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ayman Muheisen, 29, died in a hospital after he was shot amidst the clashes, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry said two other men were injured.

There has been no immediate response from the Israeli army to the incident.

#عاجل .. مصادر إعلامية تفيد بارتقاء الأسيـ.ـر المحرر أيمن محيسن بعد إصابته برصاص جيش الاحتلال خلال مواجهات عنيفة في مخيم الدهيشة ببيت لحم . pic.twitter.com/8aknXFkfRx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 2, 2022

Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp on Thursday morning, witnesses said, adding that clashes broke out between dozens of young men and Israeli soldiers.

On Wednesday, two Palestinians, including a 29-year-old woman, were killed by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank cities of Jenin and Hebron.

Over the past few weeks, tensions have flared up between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Palestinian leaders have accused Israel of escalating violence and called on the international community to intervene.

🔶 🎥 وداع الشهيد أيمن محيسن الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في بيت لحم. pic.twitter.com/a7ccyshMqN — شبكة قدس فيد (@qudsfeed) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday, June 1, A 24-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

Palestinian man identified as Bilal Kabha, who was shot by live bullets in the chest and groin area. He was critically injured and later pronounced dead.