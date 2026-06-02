290 engineering posts up for grabs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday, June 2, issued recruitment notifications for 290 engineering posts in the state government, including Assistant Executive Engineer positions in the Roads and Buildings Department and Assistant Environmental Engineer posts in the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

According to a press note issued by the commission, online applications will be accepted through the TSPSC website for three categories of posts.

The largest recruitment drive is for 222 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in the Roads and Buildings Department. Applications for these posts will be accepted from June 6 to July 13. Candidates aged between 18 and 44 years as of July 1, 2026, are eligible to apply.

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The commission has also notified 49 vacancies for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) in the same department. The application window for these posts will remain open from June 8 to July 15.

In addition, 19 posts of Assistant Environmental Engineer will be filled in the Telangana Pollution Control Board. Applications for these positions can be submitted between June 10 and July 17. The prescribed age limit is 18 to 44 years.