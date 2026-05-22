SBI invites applications for 7150 apprentice jobs in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 7150 apprentice jobs in Hyderabad and other cities across India.

Interested candidates must be graduates from a recognized university or institution.

Eligibility for SBI apprentice jobs in Hyderabad, other cities

Apart from the educational qualification, candidates must satisfy the age limits. Their age must be between 20 and 28 years as of May 1, 2026.

Out of the total vacancies, 491 are in Telangana. In the state, the highest number of vacancies, 22, is in Rangareddy. In Hyderabad, there are 10 vacancies.

It must be noted that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. The duration of the training is one year.

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The candidates will be selected for the SBI apprentice jobs in Hyderabad and other cities based on an online written test and a test of the local language. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month.

Selection process

The first stage of the selection process is an online written test which will be based on ‘general/financial awareness’, ‘general English’, ‘quantitative aptitude’, and ‘reasoning ability and computer aptitude’.

After the written test, the candidates will need to take a test of the local language. However, those who produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

The final selection will be subject to the verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application, qualifying in the test of the specified opted local language, where applicable, and qualification in the medical examination.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of SBI (click here).

For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).