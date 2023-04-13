3 action directors come together for Salman-SRK action sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

The makers want to make this sequence even more entertaining and more of a spectacle than what audiences have seen in 'Pathaan', that saw two super agents of YRF's Spy Universe 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan' crossover in a film for the first time in the franchise's timeline

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 13th April 2023 5:54 pm IST
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
SRK and Salman Khan

Mumbai: Three action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualising the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger 3’.

The makers want to make this sequence even more entertaining and more of a spectacle than what audiences have seen in ‘Pathaan’, that saw two super agents of YRF’s Spy Universe ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathaan’ crossover in a film for the first time in the franchise’s timeline.

A source said: “We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra & director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in Pathaan!”

MS Education Academy

“That is why we are hearing that in Tiger 3, we have not one but three action directors from across the world planning this blockbuster action sequence! Let’s see what they have in store for us.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 13th April 2023 5:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button