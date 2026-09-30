3 Army engineers to oversee Kaleshwaram, SLBC works in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering the deputation of three officers from the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers for the SLBC tunnel project and the repair and rehabilitation of three Kaleshwaram barrages.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently met Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth in New Delhi and requested the deputation of experienced Army engineers to the state.

Reddy explained the technical complexity and strategic importance of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel and the repair and rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project, his office said in a release here on Tuesday, September 29.

Following the meeting, the Military Secretary’s Branch of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence offered three officers for selection by the Telangana government—Lt Col Satyadev Singh, Lt Col Ranjit A Menon and Lt Col H V Bhalla, the release said.

The state government is likely to take all three officers on deputation and deploy them on its technically challenging irrigation projects, it said.

The release said Reddy, a former Indian Air Force officer, shares an institutional bond with General Dhiraj Seth as both are alumni of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune.

“As a former military officer, I have the highest regard for the professional standards, knowledge, integrity, discipline and problem-solving abilities of Armed Forces personnel. Military officers are trained to perform in difficult terrain, disaster situations and highly challenging operational environments. They combine technical competence with leadership, accountability and a mission-oriented approach,” Reddy said.

The state government’s decision was also based on its experience of working with Col Parikshit Mehra, who has been serving with the Telangana government on deputation for about two years, the release said.

Mehra has been closely associated with the SLBC tunnel project and the repair and rehabilitation planning for the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

His technical knowledge, field-level involvement and ability to coordinate complex operations have been of value to the irrigation department, it said.

“Our experience with Col Parikshit Mehra has been extraordinary. His contribution has reinforced our belief that experienced military engineers can add tremendous value to technically complicated infrastructure projects. In light of that experience, we requested the Army Chief to depute more officers. I am grateful that General Dhiraj Seth and Army Headquarters responded so positively and promptly,” Reddy said.

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One officer to be deployed for SLBC, two for Kaleshwaram

Under the proposed deployment, one of the three officers would supervise operations at the SLBC tunnel’s two excavation fronts.

The other two officers would be assigned to the repair and rehabilitation works at the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, the release said.

The SLBC tunnel is among India’s longest irrigation tunnels. About 35 km of the approximately 44-km tunnel has already been completed, it said.

The state government has set June 2028 as the target for completing the remaining work. Advanced geophysical investigations, reinforced ventilation and safety systems, continuous documentation and field-level supervision are being incorporated into the execution of the project, it said.

The government is proceeding with the rehabilitation of the three Kaleshwaram barrages.

Investigations recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), covering soil, concrete and foundation tests, are nearing completion. IIT Bombay and other institutions are examining the findings and preparing final designs for the required structural interventions, the release said.

The state government’s objective is to complete the SLBC tunnel within the stipulated timeframe and restore the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages to safe and functional condition.

Eight employees were killed after a portion of the SLBC tunnel roof collapsed in February 2025.

The Kaleshwaram project is a multipurpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district.

Damage to the project’s barrages, constructed during the previous BRS regime, was a major issue during the 2023 Assembly election.