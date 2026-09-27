Kaleshwaram barrage restoration to start mid-November: Uttam

Hyderabad: Work on the three Kaleshwaram barrages will begin mid-November and be completed before the monsoon next year, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Saturday, September 26.

Designs for the restoration of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla are ready and will be placed before the Central Water Commission (CWC) for technical oversight on October 5, the minister said at a review meeting with irrigation officials.

The rehabilitation scheme involves strengthening the foundations through grouting, extending the stilling basins and constructing fresh cutoff walls.

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Currently, the designs are undergoing validation through computational fluid dynamics modelling at the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in Pune to assess hydraulic behaviour and gauge the efficiency of the proposed energy-dissipation measures under different flow conditions.

The irrigation and command area development department is preparing detailed cost estimates and finalising the contractual mechanism required for government approval. This will facilitate the immediate tendering and award of works after the approval of designs, he said.