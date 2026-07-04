3 arrested for theft of gold, Rs 16 lakh cash meant for wedding

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police on Friday, July 3, arrested three people in connection with a burglary and theft of Rs 16 lakh and 13.5 tolas of gold on June 22.

On June 23, complainant Shaik Ramzan Mohiuddin, a resident of Habeebnagar Nala, approached the police and filed a complaint stating that the burglary occurred at his younger brother Shaik Akbar Mohiuddin’s residence. The complainant said that the gold and cash were meant for his niece’s wedding.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. After verifying footage of the closed-circuit television cameras, the Habeebnagar police collected scientific evidence, verified fingerprints, and conducted local enquiries to identify the culprits.

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The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Yunus, 35, Pole Sandeep 37 and Shaik Rameez, 23. The accused were apprehended during a vehicle check near Bohiguda Kaman on Friday. The police seized a two-wheeler which was used in the burglary and recovered the stolen gold from them. They were booked under sections 331(4) for house break in and 305 for aggravated theft of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)