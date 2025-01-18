3 arrested in Kerala for human trafficking linked to Russian military death

Thrissur: Three people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a man from Kerala, who had joined the military support service in Russia.

Sandeep Thomas, Sumesh Antony, and Sibi, all natives of Thrissur, were arrested for allegedly recruiting youths to Russia with promises of high-paying jobs, police said.

The trio was summoned by the Wadakkanchery police, who made the arrests after detailed interrogations.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by Joicy John, the wife of Binil T B, who died while serving in the Russian Military Support Service, and Kurian, the father of Jain T K, who was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in Moscow.

The accused have been charged under the Emigration Act, human trafficking, and cheating, police said.

Binil (32) and Jain (27), both ITI mechanical diploma holders, traveled to Russia on April 4 with the hope of working as electricians and plumbers. However, upon arrival, their Indian passports were confiscated, and they were subsequently deployed to the war zone as part of the Russian Military Support Service, according to relatives.

Binil had informed his family that he and his companion were assigned to front-line service on the war front.

The news of Binil’s death came on January 13, as efforts continued to repatriate him and his cousin-in-law, Jain, who were stranded in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.