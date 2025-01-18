Pinarayi Vijayan determined to be last CM from CPI(M): Congress MP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala state Congress President and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran, on Saturday, January 18, accused Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of prioritising personal gain over the state’s welfare.

“Pinarayi Vijayan seems determined to ensure he is the last CPI-M Chief Minister of Kerala by focusing solely on amassing wealth for his children and relatives,” said Sudhakaran.

The Congress leader levelled these allegations while addressing the controversial approval granted to Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd for setting up an ethanol plant, multi-feed distillation unit, liquor bottling plant, brewery, malt spirit unit, and brandy/winery plant at Kanjikode in Palakkad. The company’s owner was previously jailed in connection with the Delhi excise liquor policy case.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran (Photo: IANS)

Sudhakaran also reiterated the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) commitment to opposing this project. “Just as we successfully stopped the K-Rail project, we will ensure this liquor company does not operate in Kerala, regardless of the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s approval,” he added.

The sanction for Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd was reportedly granted during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, allowing the company to proceed on a 26-acre plot purchased two years ago in Palakkad. The decision has sparked widespread backlash, with top Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and veteran legislator Ramesh Chennithala, accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan government of flouting regulations to benefit the company.

Revathy Babu, president of the Kanjikode panchayat, expressed strong opposition to the project. “We haven’t granted any permissions. This area already suffers from acute water scarcity, and such a plant will deplete the water table further. We cannot allow this firm to operate here,” she said.

The issue is expected to dominate House proceedings when the Assembly session resumes on Monday, adding to the mounting criticism of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Incidentally, both Sudhakaran and Pinarayi Vijayan hail from Kannur and have been political rivals since their college days, marking over five decades of clashes.