3 BIG Bollywood actors in talks for Bigg Boss 18: Names, photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded on August 2. Actress Sana Makbul emerged as the winner, while Naezy walked home with the first runner-up title. As the excitement of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show dies down, all eyes are now on the upcoming main season, Bigg Boss 18, set to be hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Our sources close to Bigg Boss Hindi have confirmed that Salman Khan will be returning as the host for the 18th season, after temporarily stepping away during Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to movie commitments. Anil Kapoor stepped in as a temporary host during that period.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Names

The buzz around Bigg Boss 18 is already growing, with several names of potential contestants surfacing online. The rumored lineup includes a mix of celebrities from Bollywood, social media, YouTube, and television. Among the big names being considered are:

1. Isha Koppikar

A well-known actress in B-town, Isha has made a mark with her performances in films like “Krishna Cottage” and “Don.” She is recognized for her versatility and charm in the Hindi film industry.

2. Sameera Reddy

A former Bollywood actress, Sameera gained fame with her roles in movies like “Race” and “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.” After taking a break from acting, she has been active on social media, sharing her experiences with motherhood and body positivity.

3. Shiney Ahuja

Once a rising star in Bollywood, Shiney delivered powerful performances in films like “Gangster” and “Woh Lamhe.” Despite his controversial past, he remains a figure of intrigue in the industry.

Premiere Date Update

Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to premiere on the first Saturday of October, which falls on October 5. A source from the production team shared with Siasat.com, “We are thrilled to have Salman Khan back as the host for Bigg Boss 18. Fans can expect an exciting season with a diverse lineup of contestants.”

An official announcement from the makers is awaited, but the excitement is already building for what promises to be a thrilling season of drama, entertainment, and surprises. Do you want to see these 3 big names in BB 18? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.