3 Bollywood actresses in Mahesh Babu’s next movie, who are they?

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, who has captured the hearts of millions of fans throughout the country with his stunning performances and charismatic personality, is rumoured to be working with three Bollywood actresses on his upcoming project.

Yes. You, you read that right!

According to the latest report in Telugu 360, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajumoli, is believed to be the most expensive endeavour in Indian cinema history. Not only that, but the film will include three Bollywood ladies who will play pivotal roles in the action-adventure.

Apparently, Rajamouli and his team are hoping to cast three Bollywood actresses in the parts. But, the suspense surrounding their identities has generated immense anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the revelation of these talented leading ladies.

The film’s production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

A couple of Hollywood studios are also in talks to invest heavily in this actioner, which is also likely to be released in English in all nations simultaneously.

It is also said that Mahesh Babu will go through rigorous training before beginning filming for this untitled project. Rajamouli will finalize the major cast and crew members soon.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama, Guntur Kaaram, which is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2024.