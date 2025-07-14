3 cases of theft detected in Hyderabad; vehicles, cash recovered

Hyderabad: Three cases of theft were detected in Hyderabad on July 12 and 13, with police recovering cash, gold ornaments, and vehicles from the accused.

On July 12, G Mastan Rao approached the Tolichowki police and lodged a complaint stating that his auto-rickshaw had been stolen from outside his residence in Brindavan Colony. On July 13, during the course of the investigation, while conducting a vehicle check at Shaikpet X Road, an auto-rickshaw driver attempted to evade the police.

The police gave chase and arrested the accused, identified as 19-year-old Hameed Khan, a resident of Parsigutta, Secunderabad. Khan confessed that he had stolen the auto-rickshaw in order to earn money and fund his addictions, including smoking and drinking.

Upon interrogation, Khan admitted he was a habitual offender and had recently been released from a juvenile home, where he spent three years in rehabilitation. The police recovered the stolen auto-rickshaw, valued at Rs 2.7 lakh.

On July 13, Syeda Zufishan Nasir lodged a complaint with the Tolichowki police regarding the theft of gold ornaments from her residence. She stated that while preparing for a function, she noticed that approximately five tolas (50 grams) of gold items were missing from her almirah. The stolen jewellery included sets with emeralds and rubies, gold chains, rings, earrings, and diamond studs.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage reviewed during the investigation revealed that Deepika, a former domestic worker employed by Zufishan, was responsible for the theft.

A search at Deepika’s residence in Hakeempet, Tolichowki, led to the recovery of the stolen jewellery. During interrogation, Deepika confessed to the theft, revealing she was working with a housekeeping service at SKP Towers in Gachibowli. There, she entered into an extramarital affair with a colleague named Sai Deepak, and to sustain a lavish lifestyle, she committed theft.

Also on July 13, Tolichowki police received a complaint of vehicle theft from Shaik Ahmed, who reported that his Jawa bike had been stolen from outside his residence late on the night of 5 July. He noticed the bike was missing the next morning.

A case was registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS. On July 14, police received a tip-off that the stolen vehicle was seen in Jamalikunta. A team rushed to the location and apprehended the accused, who was found driving the vehicle suspiciously.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Shaik Suleman, a resident of Jamalikunta and native of Nizamabad. During questioning, he confessed to stealing the vehicle to make money.