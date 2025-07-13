Hyderabad: Eight held for gambling in Badangpet; Rs 4.5L seized

Hyderabad: Eight people were arrested for gambling in Hyderabad’s Badangpet on Saturday, July 12. Cash worth Rs 4,54,000 was seized from them.

The incident occurred at a house in RMR Colony, Badangpet. After being alerted, the Meerpet police raided the house and arrested the accused. The accused were playing card games, and the organiser identified as B Sai Babu, collected commission from the participants.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Meerpet sub-inspector said, “The incident occurred at 11:00 pm in the night. The accused have been arrested under sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act of 2017. They are currently in police custody.”

Section 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act state that Whoever is found gaming, or present for the purpose of gaming in a common gaming house shall, on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to three thousand rupees, or with both.