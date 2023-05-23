3 Celebrities say NO to Bigg Boss OTT 2, check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is around the corner and fans are going gaga over every update of the controversial reality show. Though there is no official confirmation on the premiere date, it is being said that the show might start streaming from June first or second week. Not Karan Johar, but superstar Salman Khan will be taking over the hosting duties this year.

According to sources close to the production, a total of 10 contestants will be taking part in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. It is being said that over 5 contestants have already signed the show, while a few others are still in talks with the makers.

A rumoured list of contestants has been doing rounds on the internet. Several popular names from the entertainment industry including Sambhavna Seth, Pooja Gor, Munawar Faruqui, Fahmaan Khan, Aditya Narayan, and Anjali Arora, among others are speculated to take part in the show.

Three Celebrities Opt Out Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Host and singer Aditya Narayan has reacted and dismissed the rumours of his participation.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Indian Idol host revealed that he will never ever participate in any reality show. His note read, “I’ll make this super easy. Khatron Ke Khiladi was and will be only reality show you ever watched me participate. It was a supremely enriching. Once in a lifetime experience That I will forever chrish. Best wishes to the Bigg Boss OTT for their new season.”

According to the latest updates, apart from Aditya, two other rumoured celebrities have opted out of BB OTT 2. They are Munawar Faruqui and Fahmaan Khan. However, an official update on this is still awaited.

