3 engineering students held for drug peddling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three engineering students were arrested by the drug task force (DTF) of the excise department on Wednesday, September 18, at Madhapur Road, Jubilee Hills for possessing 30 LSD stamps.

The accused have been identified as Charan Tej, Kaushik Thuboti, engineering students from Chennai and Syed Sarfaraz. According to the Telangana excise DTF, the seized LSD stamps were allegedly intended for sale in Hyderabad. The seized stamps of the psychedelic drug are said to be collectively worth Rs 70,000.

The arrested trio were produced in the court, while Arun Raj, a Chennai resident alleged to be the source of the contraband, is currently absconding, according to officials.

A case has been registered against Arun Raj and efforts are underway to arrest the on-the-run accused.