3 from Hyderabad’s Yakutpura drown in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Three persons including a child from Yakutpura in the old city who had gone for a picnic to Nenturu Tank in Wargal mandal of Siddipet drowned while taking a selfie on Thursday.

According to the Wargal police, Sheik Khaisar (26), his nephew Sheik Mustafa (03) and his cousin Mohammad Sohail (17), all from Yakutpura of Hyderabad city along with their family members came to Maktha, Masanpally to attend a function.

“They went to a tank near Nenturu, where Khaisar stepped inside the tank carrying Mustafa to take a selfie using his mobile phone. When both slipped into the water, Sohail attempted to rescue them and all three drowned,” said an official of Wargal police station.