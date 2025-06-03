Two minors among 3 held for murder in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including two juveniles, have been arrested by Madhapur police on Monday, June 2, for allegedly murdering 18-year-old Jayant Goud.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 am on May 31, behind Yashoda Hospital in Madhapur, where Jayant was celebrating his mother’s birthday with seven friends. The trouble began when one of the juveniles attempted to urinate near the group’s gathering spot in the deserted area, triggering a verbal argument.

The altercation escalated quickly, and the juvenile reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Jayant twice. The accused fled the scene on a scooter soon after the attack. Jayant was rushed to the emergency department at Yashoda Hospital but was declared dead at 1:57 am.

Based on a complaint from Jayant’s family, police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (destruction of evidence), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 25(1)(A) of the Indian Arms Act.

Following the investigation, two 17-year-old juveniles from Yellammabanda and Sanathnagar, along with their 18-year-old associate Ishwar Singh from Erragadda, were arrested. While Singh was remanded to judicial custody at the district jail in Sangareddy, the minors were sent to a juvenile home in Saidabad.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(The headline has been edited to maintain editorial standards of the website.)