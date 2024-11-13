3 Hit films of Shah Rukh Khan are coming back in theatres [List]

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s “King of Hearts,” recently celebrated his birthday, and his fans in Hyderabad are in for a treat! Known for their love of movies, especially Shah Rukh’s, Hyderabadis never miss a chance to watch his films on the big screen. This November, three of his classic movies are being re-released in theaters, bringing nostalgia and excitement.

Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun, the iconic revenge drama with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is making a comeback in cinemas. This movie, loved by fans for its powerful story of brotherhood and reincarnation, will hit the big screens again on November 22. With Hrithik Roshan’s voice introducing the trailer, fans are eager to watch this classic once more.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho, a story of love, friendship, and living in the moment, is also re-releasing on November 15. This film, where Shah Rukh plays the lovable Aman, reminds fans to cherish every day. Its emotional depth and memorable songs make it a must-watch again.

‘Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai’, hone wala ab kamaal hai! 🫶🤩#KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies! pic.twitter.com/yWlyOrZZnP — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 12, 2024

Pardes

Lastly, Pardes, a romantic drama about love and cultural values, returns to theaters on November 15. This film’s hit songs and heartfelt story have made it a fan favorite, and Shah Rukh’s role in it has left a lasting impact.

A story that speaks straight to your heart! ❤️ The iconic masterpiece #Pardes is returning to the big screen at PVR INOX on November 15.

.

.

.#Rereleasing #SubhashGhai #ShahRukhKhan #MahimaChaudhry pic.twitter.com/Rp8UHxxDeT — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) November 12, 2024

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, where he lends his voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the film. Additionally, SRK is busy working on his next action-packed project, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.