3 Hyderabad cops among 4 more arrested in fake passport case

Hyderabad: Four people, including three policemen of Hyderabad city police, were arrested in fake passport case by Telangana Crime Investigation Department on Monday, March 11.

With more people in custody, the total number of accused arrested so far in the case went up to 22.

A passport agent namely Koppisetti Kalyan, resident of BK Guda, SR Nagar, Hyderabad and three ASIs namely Thippanna, Nazeer Basha, and Venkateshwarlu ASI of Police, Panjagutta Traffic PS and Guntur Venkateshwarlu were arrested and produced before the court.

The investigation is still in progress for collecting evidence of the fraud and apprehension of other connected accused.

It has been revealed in the investigation that so far 125 passports were issued to Sri Lanka nationals illegally. The same has been informed to the passports and immigration authorities for taking necessary action at their end. The investigation is carried out by Special Teams of CID under the direction of Shikha Goel, Additional Director General of Police, CID.