3 Hyderabad police officials arrested for Rs 17K bribery

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector and two constables of Bandlaguda police station were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after they were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 and 2,000 respectively.

The sub-inspector, R Pavan through constable Ch Ramakrishna demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from one Mohsin for closing a case. The deal was later settled for Rs 15,000.

The ACB on a complaint laid a trap and caught Ramakrishna red-handed when he accepted the amount for sub-inspector Pavan.

The other constable B Santosh, demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 from Mohsin in the same case.



All three – sub inspector Pavan and constables Ramakrishna and Santosh were arrested.

The accused Hyderabad police officials were produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB court. The case is under investigation.

