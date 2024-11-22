Telangana to set up 22 new medical stores, one for each district

Hyderabad: The establishment of 22 new central medical stores (CMS) in Telangana is to be completed within a week, one for each district said Telangana health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha during a review meeting with health officials on Thursday, November 22.

He instructed officials to register and track all information related to medicine procurement and distribution through an online system from the initial purchase to patient delivery.

In response to earlier concerns about shortages of medicines, the minister formed ten task force teams, one for each combined district, to inspect hospitals and CMS facilities. He emphasized the importance of dividing the medicine supply chain into three phases and assigning a responsible person for each phase to improve accountability.

Pharmacists have been advised to conduct workshops on using the e-AUSHADI portal, a system designed to track and manage drug inventory.

Minister Narasimha also instructed that timely indents be made from hospitals to the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) for required medicines. CMS facilities will now maintain online records of stock in and out ensuring transparency in distribution.

To meet the growing demand, hospitals will enhance pharmacy facilities by adding necessary infrastructure and additional staff during peak hours. The Minister also recommended the installation of boards in hospitals displaying available medicines, ensuring better visibility for patients and staff.

To further improve the management of medicine supplies, the health minister directed the appointment of deputy district medical and health officers in charge of overseeing medicine distribution at the district level.