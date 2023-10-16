3 Indian expats win 24-karat gold bar each in Big Ticket draw

Three Indian expatriates won a 24-karat gold bar each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi daily electronic draw.

The winners Aparna Deepak, Radha Krishnan Kanan, and Manoj Thechiparambil, bagged the gold prize after purchasing draw tickets.

First winner

Aparna Deepak is an Indian national and resident of the UAE.

Second winner

Radha Krishnan Kanan, is an Indian national and resident of UAE, has been purchasing Big Ticket for one year on his own.

Kanan was overwhelmed to learn that he had won. He plans to sell the gold and use the cash to pay off his loan.

Third winner

Manoj Thechiparambil, who hails from Kerala, India and lives in Abu Dhabi, works as a mechanical engineer.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during September automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on Friday, November 3.

Big Ticket customers will automatically enter the daily electronic draw, offering a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar daily throughout the month of October.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.