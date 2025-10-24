3 Indian firms among 45 entities sanctioned by EU for links with Russia

New Delhi: Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday for their alleged links with the Russian military.

The EU slapped the punitive actions against the firms as part of its 19th package of sanctions, which are part of efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to the EU action.

EU’s statement

An EU readout said the European Council has identified 45 new entities “directly supporting” Russia’s military and industrial complex by “enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items”.

Also Read EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia

“These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions with regard to dual-use goods, as well as items which might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence sector,” it said.

“Seventeen of these entities are located in third countries other than Russia,” it said.

12 from China, 2 from Thailand

Out of these 17 entities, 12 are in China, including Hong Kong, three in India and two in Thailand, the EU said.

The statement on the 19th package of sanctions identified the three Indian firms as Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises.