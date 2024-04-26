3 Indian firms among dozens sanctioned by US for ties with Iran

Washington: The United States has imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies, individuals and vessels, including three from India, that have facilitated illicit trade and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) transfer on behalf of the Iranian military.

“The United States is today imposing sanctions on 16 entities and eight individuals, as well as identifying as blocked property five vessels and one aircraft, that have facilitated illicit trade and the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in support of Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and the regime’s UAV development and procurement,” the US State Department said in a release.

Moreover, the UK and Canada are imposing sanctions targeting several entities and individuals involved in Iran’s UAV procurement and other military-related activities, respectively.

The three India-based firms are Zen Shipping, Port India Private Limited, and Sea Art Ship Management (OPC) Private Limited.

Sahara Thunder has been identified as the key front company for MODAFL’s illicit financing and a central player in Iran’s design, development, manufacture, and sale of thousands of UAVs.

Also Read Indian-origin student in US arrested for pro Palestine protests on campus

Many of these designs and UAVs have ultimately been transferred to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

“The United States will continue to hold Iran accountable for its transfer of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to Russia and to regional proxies,” the statement added.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, said, “Iran’s Ministry of Defence continues to destabilise the region and world with its support to Russia’s war in Ukraine, unprecedented attack on Israel, and proliferation of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to terrorist proxies.”

“The United States, in close coordination with our British and Canadian partners, will continue to use all means available to combat those who would finance Iran’s destabilising activities,” Nelson added.

Sahara Thunder has also played an instrumental role in the Iranian military’s sale of UAVs.

“MODAFL has cooperated with Russia to finance and produce Iranian-designed one-way attack UAVs at the US-sanctioned Joint Stock Company Special Economic Zone of Industrial Production Alabuga (SEZ Alabuga) facility in Russia under a USD 1.75 billion contract,” the US Department of Treasury said.

As of late 2022, Russian officials were negotiating a deal for Sahara Thunder to deliver and produce thousands of UAVs per year at this facility.

The Russian military have been using these UAVs in Ukraine against critical infrastructure and civilian targets, the statement added.