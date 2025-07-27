3 interstate ganja transporters held in Hyderabad, ganja worth Rs 3.9 L seized

Hyderabad: Three interstate ganja transporters were arrested by the Task Force sleuths, South-East Zone, working in coordination with Bandlaguda Police.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shameerulla Baig, 35, Bodugu Rajesh, 26, and Sonkavalli Naresh, 29. All three accused hail from Rajahmundry, East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

Based on credible information, police were able to apprehend the accused at Bandlaguda X Roads and 25.612 kg of dry ganja was seized from their possession, along with a WagonR car, Rs 3,000 cash, 4 mobiles and a laptop.

According to the police, the accused procured ganja from a person named Ramu in Rajahmundry and sold it to a person named Shiva in Hyderabad. Both of these people remain at large.

Nine arrested for drug consumption at rave party

Nine individuals were arrested by the State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Saturday, July 26, for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in Kondapur.

Officers seized multiple substances during the raid, including 2.08 kilograms of ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas and 4 LSD blots.

The suspects allegedly procured drugs through the dark web and distributed them to other peddlers and consumers, reportedly generating substantial illicit profits.

The party was organised by Ashok Naidu, a a known alleged drug peddler. All arrested individuals are natives of Andhra Pradesh.