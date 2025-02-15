3 Judges sworn in as permanent Justices of Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Justices Laxminarayana Alishetti, Anil Kumar Jukanti, and Sujana Kalasikam were officially inducted as permanent judges of the Telangana High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday afternoon, February 14, in the first court hall, with Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul administering the oath of office.

The ceremony commenced with the in-charge Registrar General S Govardhan Reddy reading the appointment orders issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Among the attendees were judges, members of the bar, and family members of the newly appointed justices.

Also present were Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao, Bar Council Chairman A.Narasimha Reddy, Additional Solicitor General Narasimha Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General G.Praveen Kumar, High Court Bar Association President Ravinder Reddy, and Additional Advocate Generals Mohammad Imran Khan and Tera Rajinikanth Reddy.