3 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Pakistan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2023 6:21 am IST
3 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Pakistan
Representative Image

Islamabad: At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in the Khanewal district of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Sunday, rescuers told media.

According to the rescue team, the accident took place after a passenger van collided with a truck near the Shamkot interchange on the motorway in the district, resulting in the casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Musharraf’s pro-Taliban Afghan policy proved double-edged sword for Pakistan

The rescue team reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital. All the deceased were from the same family.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2023 6:21 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button