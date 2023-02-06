3 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in the Khanewal district of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Sunday, rescuers told media.

According to the rescue team, the accident took place after a passenger van collided with a truck near the Shamkot interchange on the motorway in the district, resulting in the casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue team reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital. All the deceased were from the same family.