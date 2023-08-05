3 killed, 24 injured as bus falls into river in Jharkhand’s Giridih

Giridih Superintendent of Police, Deepak Sharma said he was on the spot overseeing rescue operations.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Updated: 6th August 2023 12:16 am IST
Giridih: At least three persons were killed and 24 others injured when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Saturday night, police said.

The accident took place at Giridih Dumri Road around 8.40 pm when the bus fell into the Barakar river while on way to Giridih from Ranchi, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar told PTI.

“More details cannot be assessed right now as rescue and relief operations are being carried,” the official said.

Giridih Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Mishra told PTI: “Three persons have been declared dead while 24 are injured in the incident.”

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations.

Soren in a tweet in Hindi said “Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration…”

The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained.

