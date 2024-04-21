3 killed, 3 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Beirut: Three Hezbollah members were killed and three civilians wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday that an Israeli warplane raided a house in Jibbain, a municipality located in Tyre district, killing three Hezbollah members and wounding two civilians, while another warplane targeted a two-storeyed house in the southeastern village of Kafr Kila, injuring one more civilian.

Hezbollah has said its fighters targeted several Israeli sites, including Hanita, Al-Radar, Al-Samaqa, and Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Xinhua news agency reported.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 432 people on the Lebanese side, including 277 Hezbollah members and 76 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

