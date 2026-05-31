3 killed, 7 injured as APSRTC bus rams stationary lorry in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Three people, including the driver of an APSRTC super luxury bus, were killed and seven others injured after the vehicle crashed into a stationary tipper lorry in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the APSRTC bus was travelling from Rajahmundry to Parvathipuram when it rammed into the rear of a tipper lorry that had reportedly been parked on the roadside following a tyre burst.

The impact of the collision was severe, killing the bus driver and two women passengers on the spot. Seven other passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident left the front portion and right side of the bus completely mangled. Several seats were ripped from their fittings and thrown onto the road, highlighting the force of the impact. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying.

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Injured transported to hospital

Police and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were evacuated and transported to the hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident. Further details are awaited.