3 killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese village

Members of civil defence units and the Red Cross have transported the bodies and the wounded to a hospital.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2024 9:09 am IST
US forces capture 3 in airborne operation in Syria
Representative Image

Beirut: Three members of al-Fajr Forces, the military wing of the Islamic Group, were killed, and one member wounded in an Israeli air strike on the village of Hebbariye in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that Israeli warplanes fired four air-to-surface missiles at a vehicle, resulting in the deaths of three individuals inside and injuring a fourth, Xinhua news agency reported.

Members of civil defence units and the Red Cross have transported the bodies and the wounded to a hospital, according to the sources.

MS Education Academy

Al-Fajr Forces, a Sunni armed group, has recently carried out several military operations against the Israeli army from southern Lebanon.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2024 9:09 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button