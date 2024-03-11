3 killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese village

Beirut: Three members of al-Fajr Forces, the military wing of the Islamic Group, were killed, and one member wounded in an Israeli air strike on the village of Hebbariye in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that Israeli warplanes fired four air-to-surface missiles at a vehicle, resulting in the deaths of three individuals inside and injuring a fourth, Xinhua news agency reported.

Members of civil defence units and the Red Cross have transported the bodies and the wounded to a hospital, according to the sources.

Al-Fajr Forces, a Sunni armed group, has recently carried out several military operations against the Israeli army from southern Lebanon.