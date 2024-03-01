3 Most powerful actors of India 2024, Salman Khan OUT

Mumbai: The Indian Express has released its annual list of the Most powerful Indians, and this year, the spotlight is on the entertainment industry. From breaking box office records to making global waves, these artists have left an indelible mark.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Karan Johar are among the Indian entertainers listed in the IE 100- the Most Powerful Indians 2024 list.

Surprisingly the most powerful actor in Bollywood Salman Khan is not considered in the Top 100 list. From his big wealth to his fandom he is always on Bollywood’s most favourite list. This has shocked his fans.

Actors In Most Powerful Indians List 2024

Shah Rukh Khan (Rank 27) :

At the age of 58, Shah Rukh Khan returned to acting after a five-year break. He starred in three movies that together earned over Rs 2,600 crore worldwide. For SRK – who has more than 44 million fans on X. His comeback film Pathaan brought back Hindi cinema to its glory post-pandemic and amid social media negativity. He set the benchmark again with his next, Jawan, which remains the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

In the next projects, SRK will collaborate with his daughter Suhana once again for an action-packed movie called The King. After that, he is set to star in Pathaan 2—as the lead spy—for another thrilling escapade.

Alia Bhatt (Rank 79):

Alia Bhatt had a busy year in 2023! On top of acting, she also produced movies and even started her own business. She did it all – from appearing in big commercial hits like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to making international waves with Heart of Stone (Netflix). But there is more success for her this year too: She won the first-ever national film award at the age just awarded for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Followed by the highly anticipated reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, which will also feature her alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan (Rank- 99):

Amitabh Bachchan remains the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Despite being 81 years old, this screen legend has starred in 200+ movies across five decades and continues to reinvent himself for every generation, either with character-driven roles or as a game show host, brand messenger, and also, social media icon, with over 48.8M followers on X.

On the work front, Bachchan will have a guest appearance in The Umesh Chronicles. He will also appear in Kalki 2898 AD (sci-fi epic), Vettaiyan (a Tamil film alongside Rajnikanth), and as a playback singer in Kannada film Butterfly.