3 new criminal laws to be implemented in Telangana on July 1

Hyderabad: Telangana has put in place all necessary measures to implement the three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which will come into force from July 1, a senior official stated.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 last year, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Bills. They received Parliament’s approval on December 21 last year, and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25. According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, the provisions of the new laws will come into force on July 1.

What is Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)?

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is the new criminal code of India which consists of 358 sections. It replaces the 163-year-old Indian Penal Code, which had 511 sections. It modernizes the legal framework, addressing issues like marital rape, organized crime, and cybercrime. It also introduces community service as a punishment option.

What is Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)?

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) seeks to replace the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 (CrPC). The CrPC provides for the procedures for arrest, prosecution, and bail. BNSS mandates forensic investigation for offences punishable by seven years of imprisonment or more.

One of the key features is that BNSS allows up to 15 days of police custody, which can be authorized in parts during the initial 40 or 60 days of the 60 or 90-day period of judicial custody. This may lead to the denial of bail for the entire period if the police have not exhausted the 15-day custody period.

It also denies bail for anyone facing multiple charges.

What is Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)?

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaces the outdated Indian Evidence Act. It tackles the challenges of the digital age. It grants electronic records equal footing with traditional documents as evidence, making legal proceedings more adaptable to modern realities.