3 Pakistanis dramas of Wahaj Ali in 1 Billion club as of 2025

Islamabad: Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali continues to dominate the drama industry, with several of his projects crossing the remarkable 1 billion views milestone on YouTube. Known for his powerful performances and irresistible charm, Wahaj has captivated audiences across borders, and his dramas have become record-breaking hits.

List of Wahaj Ali dramas in Billion club

1. Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views

Tere Bin poster (Instagram)

Leading the pack is Tere Bin, which has made history with a staggering 4 billion views. This romantic drama, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, became the most-watched Pakistani drama on YouTube, enjoying immense popularity in India and Bangladesh as well.

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Nooran Makhdoom

Director: Siraj-ul-Haque

Cast: Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Bushra Ansari

Aired from: 28 December 2022 to 6 July 2023

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Tere Bin 2, which has already been announced by the makers.

2. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views

Another successful project, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, has also crossed the 1 billion views mark. Starring Wahaj Ali alongside Hania Aamir, the emotional love story won hearts and achieved this milestone more than a year after its conclusion.

Writer: Sidra Seher Imran

Director: Badar Mehmood

Aired From: December 12, 2022 – July 31, 2023

3. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views

Wahaj’s 2021 drama Fitoor also joined the billion-views club. Featuring a star-studded cast including Faysal Qureshi, Hiba Bukhari, and Kiran Haq, the drama was widely appreciated for its gripping storyline and brilliant performances.

Writer: Zanjabeel Asim Shah

Director: Siraj-ul-Haque

Production House: 7th Sky Entertainment

Aired on: Geo Entertainment

Aired from: 14 January – 22 September 2021

Despite much hype and popularity, Wahaj Ali’s latest drama Sunn Mere Dil fell short of entering this exclusive club.

What’s next for the Pakistani actor?

On the work front, Wahaj Ali is set to return to the screen with none other than superstar Mahira Khan in the upcoming drama Mitti De Bawey. The project has been officially announced by Green Entertainment, and fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting collaboration.

With his undeniable talent and growing global fanbase, Wahaj Ali continues to reign as one of the most celebrated stars in Pakistani entertainment.