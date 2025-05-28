3 Punjab men go missing in Iran, families receive ransom videos

Three individuals from Sangrur, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab have gone missing after landing in Tehran on May 1. The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a statement saying the missing individuals will be traced urgently and their safety will be ensured.

“Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured,” the Indian Embassy said in the statement. They also added that the Embassy is keeping the families regularly updated on their efforts.

According to reports, the three have been identified as Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar) and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur). An agent in Punjab duped them by promising to send them to Australia through the Dubai-Iran route, and said they would have a stay in Iran.

However, shortly after they landed, they were allegedly kidnapped. They had been contacting their families through the phones of kidnappers for a while. However, no contact has been made since May 11.

The families of the three individuals have reportedly received videos of them tied up with yellow ropes and with blood dripping down their arms. The kidnappers have also demanded hefty sums as ransom.

The agent in Hoshiarpur who sent them to Iran is reportedly missing.