Israeli gunfire heard as crowds of Palestinians try to reach aid centre in Gaza

Muwasi: An AP journalist says Israeli tank and gunfire was heard Tuesday while giant crowds of Palestinians tried to reach a newly opened aid distribution centre in southern Gaza.

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries.

Also Read Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis ahead of ‘unprecedented’ assault

The firing came as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians walked through Israeli military lines to reach the distribution hub set up on the outskirts of Rafah by a US-backed group that Israel has slated to take over food distribution in Gaza. It was the second day of operations at the hub.