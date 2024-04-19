3 quack clinics busted by DCA in Hyderabad, Jangaon and Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Three clinics run by unlicensed medical practitioners, known as quacks, were raided by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA). Illegally stocked drugs intended for sale at three separate locations in Vepur village, Hanwada mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Jangaon in Jangaon district and Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, were seized.

During the special raids at the unlicensed clinics by quacks, stocks worth a total of Rs. 2.56 lakhs were seized. At the raid in Vepur Village, officials found 36 varieties of drugs, including 10 varieties of expired drugs and 12 varieties of physician’s samples.

DCA officials detected several ‘higher generation’ antibiotics at the clinics during the raids as well, said a press release.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of rural public, including emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’, stated the DCA.

DCA officials also also found steroids at the quack clinics, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, Drug Control Administration director general. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects, he added.