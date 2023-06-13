3 Seniors in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, check names

Mumbai: The excitement surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reached a fever pitch. From surprising eliminations to unexpected twists, each update from the sets has left the audience on the edge of their seats.

Faisal, Hina, Divyanka in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

In a latest update, we hear that there is a possible entry of three former KKK contestants as ‘seniors’. Yes, you read that right! Buzz has it that Faisal Shaikh, Hina Khan, and Divyanka Tripathi are likely to enter KKK 13 to add an extra element of excitement to the show. It is being said that they will be appearing on the show as guests for few weeks. However, an official confirmation from the makers and the celebrities is still awaited.

While Faisal Shaikh was a part of KKK 12, Divyanka participated in 11th season and Hina in 8th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Apart from this trio, sources suggest that Abdu Rozik too will be seen as a special guest in KKK 13. He is already in Cape Town and is likely to shoot his part soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will premiere in July on Colors TV. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.