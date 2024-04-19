3 Seniors of Bigg Boss OTT 3: Names and photos

Mumbai: Excitement is reaching new heights as the much-anticipated Bigg Boss OTT is returning with season 3 to entertain audiences once again. With a potential premiere date slated for the first week of June or July, fans are eagerly tracking all updates swirling across the internet.

Endemol Shine has officially confirmed the show’s return with a post on Instagram, igniting anticipation among viewers. Fresh reports have now sparked further excitement by hinting at a unique twist for the upcoming season.

Ex-contestants In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Makers are reportedly planning to bring back ex-contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, adding an intriguing element to the show.

While the concept of bringing back former participants is not entirely new, with past seasons featuring ex-contestants in senior roles, this season promises a fresh take on the idea. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Siddharth Shukla previously served as mentors in Bigg Boss.

In a latest update, it’s rumored that Elvish, Manisha, and Abhishek from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 might take on similar roles in the upcoming season of OTT. However, some reports also suggest that Elvish and Abhishek could potentially host a special segment on weekends, just like Arbaaz and Sohail Khan’s role in Bigg Boss 17.

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either team regarding these reports.

