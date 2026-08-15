3 UAE-based Indians fly national flags in 13,000-ft world record

Three Indians based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were part of a Guinness World Record-setting skydive over Benghazi, Libya, where 65 participants from around 38 nationalities descended from around 13,000 feet carrying their respective national flags.

Jamsheer Thanalot, Abhishek Rawat and Isha Raj were the Indian participants in the feat, which saw about 35 different flags flying through the sky.

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The jump took place on Friday, August 7, but the achievement was confirmed only after Guinness World Records reviewed the evidence. The confirmation came shortly before India’s Independence Day.

The event required precise coordination in the air. After exiting the aircraft, the skydivers had to deploy their parachutes, unfurl large flags without allowing them to become entangled, maintain a safe distance from others and land within a designated area monitored by cameras.

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For the participants, there was little room for error. Jamsheer said he managed only about three hours of sleep the night before the jump, knowing the final attempt would be particularly challenging.

His fellow Indian participants were also experienced skydivers. Rawat, from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, works as a product design lead in Abu Dhabi, while Raj, from Patna in Bihar, is an account director there.

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The trio later shared images and videos of the feat on social media, with Jamsheer describing it as a proud moment for India. Rawat said the group had only one opportunity to complete the attempt and thanked the organisers and team members involved.

The event was organised by Skydive Benghazi with support from members of the skydiving team, including Saif Matar and Yasen.