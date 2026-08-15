Shivam Kumar’s daring Gulf of Aden rescue earns Shaurya Chakra

New Delhi: Lieutenant Commander Shivam Kumar of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery during a high-risk rescue and recovery operation aboard a damaged LPG tanker in the Gulf of Aden in October 2025.

The incident occurred on October 18, when the MV Falcon suffered an explosion about 113 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. The vessel was sailing from Oman’s Sohar Port to Djibouti when the blast triggered a major fire, leaving around 15 per cent of the ship engulfed in flames and forcing its crew to abandon the tanker.

The incident took place amid heightened maritime tensions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where commercial vessels have faced repeated attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels amid the Gaza conflict. The tanker was operating in the Houthi Attack Zone when it suffered the explosion.

Kumar was serving as the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defence (NBCD) Officer aboard INS Trikand, which was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations. The warship was tasked with assisting the stricken tanker.

Of the 26-member crew, 24 were able to evacuate the vessel and were rescued by nearby merchant ships. The crew comprised 25 Indians and one British national. Two Indian crew members remained missing and were believed to be trapped inside.

Damaged LPG tanker after an explosion in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: @indiannavy /X

Indian Navy officer led high-risk operation

INS Trikand provided critical firefighting and search-and-rescue assistance to the tanker. The warship conducted firefighting operations in close coordination with a civilian tug hired by the shipping company and successfully brought the fire under control.

The tanker was left structurally damaged and adrift, with a continuing LPG leak creating the risk of a secondary explosion. Its compartments contained explosive LPG vapours, toxic fumes and oxygen-deficient air, while damaged decks, warped bulkheads and debris obstructed movement inside the vessel.

Aware of the risks of a secondary explosion, fire, structural collapse and toxic-gas exposure, Kumar volunteered to lead the internal operation.

He repeatedly entered the affected sections of the tanker, guiding his team through confined and damaged areas. He also conducted continuous technical and risk assessments as conditions changed, enabling rapid operational decisions during the mission.

The vessel’s location in the Houthi Attack Zone also exposed the rescue personnel to the possibility of hostile action while they were working in an already unstable maritime environment.

Indian Navy helicopter and tug assist damaged LPG tanker in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: @indiannavy/x

Search for missing crew

A team of firefighting and medical specialists from INS Trikand boarded the tanker to search for the two missing crew members.

Kumar spearheaded repeated searches inside the shattered vessel and personally supervised and participated in the recovery of the deceased crew members from severely damaged compartments despite intense heat, toxic fumes and unstable structures.

The mortal remains were subsequently recovered and handed over to the Embassy of India in Djibouti.

Shaurya Chakra for exceptional gallantry

The official citation describes Kumar’s conduct as demonstrating “most conspicuous gallantry”, exceptional courage and unwavering devotion to duty.

It states that he acted “far beyond the normal call of duty and at immense personal risk”. His professional competence, presence of mind and leadership were credited with enabling the successful completion of the hazardous rescue and recovery operation.

The citation said his actions brought immense credit to him and significantly enhanced the image of the Indian Navy as a resolute, capable and dependable maritime force operating under demanding circumstances.

The Shaurya Chakra is awarded for exceptional acts of bravery in situations other than direct combat with the enemy. Kumar’s award recognises his actions during the Gulf of Aden operation, where he repeatedly entered a severely damaged LPG tanker to search for and recover the remains of missing crew members.