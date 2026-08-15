Telangana man trapped in Saudi desert finally returns home

Hyderabad: Dasari Aravind, a 23-year-old man from Telangana, has returned home after allegedly being made to work as a shepherd in a remote Saudi Arabian desert instead of being given the job he was promised.

Aravind, from Bhattu Butam Rajapalle village in Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial district, reached Mumbai Airport on Tuesday, August 4. On Friday, August 14, he and his mother, Rajavva, visited CM Pravasi Prajavani at Praja Bhavan, where they thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the efforts that helped facilitate his return. They also met Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee.

Telangana man Dasari Aravind, who was allegedly forced to work as a shepherd in a remote Saudi desert after being promised a packing job, has returned home after months of efforts. pic.twitter.com/v0tw7P0Vt8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 15, 2026

Promised packing job, allegedly sent to desert

Aravind travelled to Saudi Arabia on February 15 after allegedly being offered a packing worker’s job. According to the complaint filed by his mother, Rs 90,000 was paid to recruitment agent Kotari Ramulu alias Vishnu.

Also Read Viral video: Telangana man appeals rescue after Saudi shepherd job fraud

The FIR registered at Gollapalli Police Station states that Aravind was not given the promised employment and was instead allegedly made to work as a sheep grazer in a desert area around 950 kilometres from Riyadh.

Siasat.com had earlier reported on his ordeal after a video surfaced in which Aravind appealed for help from the Saudi desert. His family had also raised concerns about his access to basic necessities and communication.

Family sought help through multiple channels

Rajavva had submitted a representation at CM Pravasi Prajavani on May 8, seeking her son’s rescue and action against the recruitment agent. Officials subsequently coordinated with authorities in Delhi and monitored the matter.

She also approached the Protector of Emigrants (POE) in Hyderabad on June 25, seeking assistance in securing Aravind’s return.

Rajavva submits a petition seeking her son Aravind’s return from Saudi Arabia.

Police registered case against agent

Gollapalli Police registered an FIR against Ramulu on May 10 under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complaint records three payments totalling Rs 90,000: Rs 30,000 on December 3, 2025, Rs 40,000 on January 13, 2026, and Rs 20,000 on January 14, 2026.

Mother moved High Court

Rajavva later approached the Telangana High Court through advocate Madasu Bharath Chandra, seeking intervention from Indian and Telangana authorities to secure Aravind’s release and repatriation.

The Union government, Protector General of Emigrants, Embassy of India in Riyadh and Telangana authorities were among the respondents. The matter was listed before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on July 9.

Also Read Telangana woman moves HC to rescue son stranded in Saudi Arabia

SATA thanks those involved

The Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) also supported efforts to secure Aravind’s return.

Dasari Aravind with SATA members who provided groceries and support during his ordeal in Saudi Arabia.

SATA Riyadh President Srinivas Machha thanked the Indian Embassy, Telangana government and SATA team for their support and assistance throughout the process.

Aravind’s return has brought relief to his family after months of efforts to secure his safe departure from Saudi Arabia.