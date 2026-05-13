Telangana police book agent in Saudi shepherd job fraud case

Case registered after Telangana migrant worker’s ordeal surfaced online.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2026 12:16 am IST
Young man standing in a vast, arid desert landscape under a clear blue sky.
Dasari Aravind in Saudi desert.

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Jagtial district have registered a cheating case against a recruitment agent accused of sending a youth to Saudi Arabia for shepherd work after allegedly promising a different job.

According to the FIR registered at Gollapalli Police Station on May 10, the complainant, Dasari Rajavva, alleged that the accused, Kotari Ramulu alias Vishnu of Vittampeta village in Metpalli mandal, promised employment in Saudi Arabia as a packing worker.

The complaint stated that the family paid Rs 90,000 to the accused in multiple instalments between December 2025 and January 2026 through digital transactions.

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Police said the accused allegedly sent Rajavva’s son, Dasari Aravind, to Saudi Arabia and placed him in shepherd work in a desert region instead of the promised job.

The FIR further stated that the family repeatedly contacted the accused after learning about the nature of the work, but allegedly received no response.

Police have taken up investigation into the case.

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The case comes days after videos of Aravind from Saudi Arabia went viral on social media, in which he appealed for rescue and claimed he was living in difficult conditions in a remote desert area.

Earlier, Aravind’s mother had submitted a petition to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the ‘CM Pravasi Prajavani’ programme in Hyderabad seeking his repatriation.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2026 12:16 am IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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